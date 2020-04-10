CALGARY -- The administrators of a southeast Calgary long-term care centre are taking steps after a non-clinical staff member was found to be positive with COVID-19 late Friday.

The managers of the Father Lacombe Care Society were told a staff member at Providence Care Centre on Providence Boulevard S.E. had tested positive for the illness at approximately 10:30 p.m. on April 9.

Officials say the infected staff member did not have any close physical contact with residents at any time.

Nevertheless, the facility, which is home to 160 residents, was put on "COVID-19 Outbreak Status," a procedure which puts certain protocol into place including screening and monitoring of residents and staff.

"It has always been the policy of Father Lacombe Care Society to be one step ahead by anticipating next steps and putting plans in to action to maximize safety and well-being of our residents and staff," officials wrote in a statement to CTV News Friday.

The society says it is "optimistic" that their protocol will prevent further infection.