'Stagnant weather conditions' trapping air pollution in Calgary

A lack of air circulation is causing air quality to drop in the city of Calgary, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a statement on Monday. A lack of air circulation is causing air quality to drop in the city of Calgary, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a statement on Monday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina