Stampede expands indoor spaces and activities so people can stay cool and dry in extreme weather

The extreme heat and rain aren't stopping thousands from taking part in the Calgary Stampede.

Visitors did what they could to stay cool on Monday, as Calgary remained under a heat warning for the third straight day.

"Drinking a lot of water. Normally, it would be beer, but it's so warm," Alan Smith said.

Katie Jenkins added, "We're in this little bit of shade here, watching the band and lots of rides for the breeze."

Heat warnings aren't souring business at Lemon Heaven on the grounds.

"It was just so hot that people had to come get something cold or some liquid in them, so that's probably why all the business is coming to us," said Viancy Salubre, a Lemon Heaven employee.

Even when clouds and rain roll through, the show goes on.

"We are the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, but there's a lot to do inside, too," said Shannon Greer, communications and media relations manager for the Stampede.

"We know that the weather can change quickly, so we wanted to make sure that people had space to rest their feet, beat the heat or let a rainstorm pass through, so we've added a lot more indoor spaces and a lot more seating."

New this year is the Stage of Wonders, which features an aerial circus and grand illusionist magic show.

People can check out the livestock inside the agriculture building, walk around the Saddledome concourse or visit the Range Food Market inside the Big Four Roadhouse.

The BMO Centre has everything from vendors to a community stage with performances from around the globe.

"We tried to put a little of everything in the show. You're going to see some close-up magic on the big screens, you're going to see illusions, you're going to have a whole lot of interactive segments, so all of you get to take part in the magic, too," said magician Aaron Matthews.

The Calgary Stampede recommends visitors pack sunscreen, a light jacket and a rain poncho or umbrella.

People are also encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, as there are various water refill stations throughout the grounds.

More information about indoor spaces and events that are happening can be found on the Calgary Stampede app or website.