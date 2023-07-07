Stampede parade to take over Calgary's downtown core

The Calgary Stampede parade will include hundreds of horses, dozens of floats and thousands of participants. The Calgary Stampede parade will include hundreds of horses, dozens of floats and thousands of participants.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina