Stampede set to bring big bucks to Alberta

Stampede Park opened for a sneak-a-peek Thursday night and launched festivities for the 10-day event, which is expected to bring an economic boost.

"Every Stampede is vital to the visitor economy in Calgary and also critical to our international reputation," said Alisha Reynolds with Tourism Calgary.

The Stampede drew 1.38 million people to the grounds in 2023.

While most guests are from Calgary, just under a third are from other parts of the province, country or world.

This year, the grounds have the draw of the impressive new BMO Centre.

"We're certainly set up to meet if not exceed last year's number and every Calgarian, every Albertan, benefits from that support," said Joel Cowley, Calgary Stampede CEO.

The Stampede brings in about $282 million to Alberta, with roughly $227 million of that staying in Calgary.

It's not just at Stampede Park.

Hotels, restaurants, transportation and other attractions see spikes as well.

Hotels are expected to be about 92 per cent full during this Stampede.

"We're expecting it to be comparable to last year. Last year, we had 130,000 guests into the city," said Sol Zia with the Calgary Hotel Association.

"Tons of corporate Stampede parties again in the downtown area. It's really great to see for our industry," said Ernie Tsu with the Alberta Hospitality Association.

The parade, pancake breakfasts and fun on the grounds have guests giddy.

And Stampede won't let the remaining outdoor water restrictions following the feeder main break dampen any spirits.

"Thanks to Aldersyde and Rocky View County, we filled the plume ride, the water ride in the carnival, with water from outside of Calgary. We filled up the tank that the dogs jump into at the dog bowl with outside water," Cowley said.

The Stampede is ready to use city water again once restrictions end, but not for everything.

For things including hosing down the track or cleaning the pavement, the plan is to use river water for the whole 10 days.

The weather always plays a big part, but the Stampede is hoping new attractions such as the impressive new BMO Centre may see attendance exceed last year's number, which was just shy of the all-time record of 1.4 million set for The Stampede Centennial in 2012.