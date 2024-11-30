CALGARY
Calgary

    • Stampeders locker room sale offers helmets, game-worn jerseys

    The Calgary Stampeders are cleaning out their lockers Saturday and giving fans an opportunity to own some game-worn gear.

    Starting at 10 a.m., Stamps fans have the opportunity to access the Stampeders locker room and purchase authentic helmets – including a Riddell Axiom model helmet – as well as game-worn jerseys and equipment bags.

    The Stampeders will also be collecting non-perishable food items that will be distributed to the Airdrie Food Bank.

    The locker room sale runs until 1 p.m.

