Stampeders locker room sale offers helmets, game-worn jerseys

The Calgary Stampeders are cleaning out their lockers Saturday and giving fans an opportunity to own some game-worn gear.

Starting at 10 a.m., Stamps fans have the opportunity to access the Stampeders locker room and purchase authentic helmets – including a Riddell Axiom model helmet – as well as game-worn jerseys and equipment bags.

The Stampeders will also be collecting non-perishable food items that will be distributed to the Airdrie Food Bank.

The locker room sale runs until 1 p.m.