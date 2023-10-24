Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Derek Wiggan has been recognized by his teammates as a key contributor on and off the football field.

Wiggan was presented the Stampeders’ Presidents’ Ring award for the second year in a row on Tuesday. The award is presented to the player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field, as voted by players.

“It’s pretty humbling,” Wiggan told reporters Tuesday. “Not many guys get voted for twice, it’s just nice that the guys think of me in that light.”

The Stampeders said candidates for the award are judged on their in-game contributions, leadership, inspiration and motivational skills.

Wiggan said his experience as a seven-year veteran helps him stay even-keeled throughout the season. He focuses on making plays for the success of the team, a trait he feels his teammates appreciate.

“I just kind of do my thing,” he said. “I want to make plays, 100 per cent I have high standards for myself, but I don’t need all the lights and cameras and action, right? It’s nice, it’s nice, but as long as we win, that’s the main thing for me.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said that while Wiggan is not the most vocal leader in the locker room, he represents the city and the organization well with his hard-working demeanour.

“He does represent what I like about the Calgary Stampeders,” Dickenson said.

“He’s a selfless person, a guy that goes out there and really plays for the team, not himself. And yet he’s a good player and consistently helps us win games.”

In 2023, the 31-year-old accumulated 15 tackles and four sacks in 17 games. Wiggan has played in Calgary for seven seasons and is the 16th player to win the Presidents’ Ring multiple times.

The award has been presented annually since 1967.