Officials with STARS Air Ambulance say they have been called to the scene of a fallen climber in Kananaskis on Saturday afternoon.

The call for help came in at about 5:00 p.m. from an area near Mount Lipsett, just south of the Highwood Pass.

There aren't many details, but officials say that the call was for a climber who had fallen over 200 metres.

There is no information about the age, gender or condition of the individual.