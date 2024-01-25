'Step up and approve this medication': Albertans with epilepsy want access to Xcopri
There's a promising new epilepsy medication called Xcopri, but few patients can access or afford it yet, prompting people to push provinces to provide more support.
"Unfortunately, there’s only so many surgeries you can do on your head, so my hope for me is new medications or other types of treatments to stop my seizures," said Calgarian Linda McClure.
McClure was diagnosed with epilepsy at 46.
It's taken three surgeries several medications to get her to a place where she has fewer seizures, but she still can’t drive or live alone.
McClure says the only thing that might change that is Xcopri.
"The province needs to step up and approve this medication sooner versus later."
More than 300,000 Canadians have epilepsy and more than 100,000 of them suffer from seizures uncontrolled by medications, according to Canadian Epilepsy Alliance.
"New treatments that become available always provide new hope," president Laura Dickson said.
Xcopri is a cenobamate that epilepsy doctors say is very promising.
"This medication is showing that seizures are reduced in 90 per cent of people up to 30 per cent," said Dr. Alexandra Carter, director of the Saskatchewan Epilepsy Program.
"Sometimes, we're even seeing seizure freedom that is even sustained for years."
Health Canada approved Xcopri in 2023 but that doesn't mean it's accessible.
"It's hard to get access right now," said Carter.
"There's a next step that needs to happen to get these drugs listed on the provincial drug formulary," Dickson explained.
Without provincial approval, access is limited and patients will pay out of pocket.
"Over $3,000 a year, and often people with uncontrolled epilepsy also struggle with underemployment," Dickson said.
Access to new treatments is always important, according Cassidy Megan, who created a worldwide epilepsy awareness campaign called Purple Shirt Day.
She says every seizure comes with a risk.
"Unfortunately, some seizures can end up taking someone's life."
Sudden Unexpected Death Epilepsy is a concern for some.
"It is a serious thing we live with as a backburner thought, but we don't let it stop us because there is no preventative for it aside from trying to prevent seizures."
"More treatments available helps lessen that worry and that fear within all of us and our loved."
People with uncontrolled epilepsy have a higher risk of early death, injuries and psychological problems.
Provincial approval for this type of medication can take years, which is why people with epilepsy are speaking out about the urgency.
CTV News has reached out to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange for comment, and will update this article if and when we heard back.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Canada to send 1,000 troops for largest NATO exercise in 36 years
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a former Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.
-
Teen girl missing in north Edmonton
Megan Cross, 16, was last seen Wednesday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at her home in northeast Edmonton.
-
Man thrown through Sherwood Park bar window after argument: RCMP
Police are looking for a person who threw a man through the window of a Sherwood Park bar earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Sprinklers were to be reset the day a Vancouver rooming house fire killed 2: inquest
The manager of a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 says the sprinkler system was to be reset but the blaze broke out hours before workers arrived.
-
Dozens of workers laid off as Vancouver Island mill shutters paper operations
A long-struggling pulp and paper mill on Vancouver Island is shuttering its paper operations indefinitely, laying off dozens of employees after years of production pauses and temporary restarts.
-
B.C. judge overturns 'unprecedented' human rights decision
A decision awarding $150,000 in damages for discrimination to an Indigenous mom whose children were taken from her and put in foster care has been overturned by a B.C. judge.
Atlantic
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Nova Scotia minister frustrated that unhoused people are snubbing Halifax shelter
Nova Scotia's community services minister says he's frustrated that some unhoused people aren't using a new emergency shelter in Halifax.
-
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of workers laid off as Vancouver Island mill shutters paper operations
A long-struggling pulp and paper mill on Vancouver Island is shuttering its paper operations indefinitely, laying off dozens of employees after years of production pauses and temporary restarts.
-
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not on the hook for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
-
B.C. judge overturns 'unprecedented' human rights decision
A decision awarding $150,000 in damages for discrimination to an Indigenous mom whose children were taken from her and put in foster care has been overturned by a B.C. judge.
Toronto
-
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
-
Special weather statement issued for GTA, advising of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday morning
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and its neighbouring areas, advising of heavy rainfall starting this evening.
-
Torontonians shocked to see food prices from 2020 Food Basics flyer
A flyer from a Food Basics store four years ago is causing a stir online after users noted the soaring cost of grocery items since then.
Montreal
-
Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
-
'Demoralizing': Arson allegations, bogus offers put Quebec real estate brokers in bad light
Recent headlines, including one about alleged arson attacks, have rocked the real estate world in Quebec, but brokers are reminding buyers and sellers to put those stories into perspective.
-
Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport experiencing check-in delays due to technical issue
Ottawa's international airport (YOW) says a technical issue at check-in and baggage drop-off is causing lineups and flight delays on Thursday afternoon.
-
Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop
Police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.
-
Fire damages Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
Saskatoon
-
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a former Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Vintage video shows an epic, rough and tumble NHL matchup in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan fans were treated to an incredible matchup in 1993.
-
'Big things coming': Next Saskatoon mayor will face key decisions following Clark's exit
Saskatoon's next mayor is going to have plenty of issues to contend with in the coming years.
Northern Ontario
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Hundreds expected to be laid off at Algoma Steel
As Algoma Steel prepares to lay off a significant number of employees in the wake of a pipe collapse, the federal government is moving to expedite employment insurance claims.
Winnipeg
-
Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
'We won't accept anything less': AMC asks for direct funding for Manitoba landfill search
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is asking the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for direct funding of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, after submitting an operational planning report to all three levels of government.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP still waiting for answers from province on Sunrise Hotel controversy
The Minister of Social Services has yet to provide information on the Sunrise Hotel controversy in Regina after promising answers, the provincial NDP claims.
-
'We'd love to see the animals go home': Regina Humane Society drops dog adoptions to $25
As the grand opening of the new Regina Humane Society (RHS) draws near, there is still some work left to be done at the Armour Road location. Mainly, finding forever homes for the furry occupants of the current facility.
-
Regina woman charged with attempted murder following house fire
An investigation into a house fire in Regina has led to an attempted murder charge for a 27-year-old woman.