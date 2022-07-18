Still a risk for storms tonight in Calgary
AFTERNOON UPDATE: What a strange day, locally. I tweeted it for the best summation of events:
Predicted hail sizes for these storms were nickel-sized this morning, but now range from nickel up to ping-pong or golf ball sized hail. The storms will only worsen across the boundary, with tornadic potential baked in.
What we see is what we get for local rainfall; a northern wind is still expected for the late afternoon, which plays its part for keeping us in the teens, and keeping the showers in the south end.
Your forecast for the next several days hasn't changed much; enhanced storm risk persists for the afternoon tomorrow, but we'll warm up handily before then.
MORNING EDITION: Another Stampede has come and gone, and it has taken the locally friendly, nice weather with it. Calgary's looking at 15 to 30 millimetres of rain by the end of the day. Added to this, some communities are already dealing with severe thunderstorms first thing this morning as part of this transition period:
Up to nickel-sized hail is possible. These storms are shoving north from Montana, and Calgary runs a slight risk of one, too. We'll watch our wind transition to northerly this afternoon and keep our high in the teens.
The trough associated with cooler weather doesn't stick around long; in fact, it transitions out tomorrow, with a long shot at thundershowers late in the day. Ditto for Wednesday. This look out to midweek doesn't align across all models; in fact, the chance is faint that it materializes to storms. Regardless, it's followed by another period of above-seasonal, fair weather headed into the weekend.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Monday
- Evening: Storm risk, then clearing overnight, low 13 C
Tuesday
- Mainly sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Wednesday
- Sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 14 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 15 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: clear, slight chance of showers, low 12 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 13 C
Kevin snapped a lovely photograph of North Glenmore Park at sunset yesterday evening:
Viewer Kevin's photo of the sunset in North Glenmore Park.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
