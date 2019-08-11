Police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that took place in an intersection in the southeast quadrant of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Officials were called to the incident, at 52 Street and 17 Avenue S.E., at about 2:30 p.m.

Police say a stolen black Lincoln Navigator caused the crash.

Witnesses tell CTV News the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed before the collision that involved four other vehicles.

One of the drivers of the affected vehicles even helped police in apprehending one of the male suspects.

Another man inside the SUV was also arrested.

According to Calgary Transit, the incident affected some routes in the area.

#CTRIDERS due to a large accident on 17 AVE x 52 ST SE we have some buses in the area running behind schedule as emergency crews clean up the scene #Route1 #Route23 #Route87 #Route155 #MaxPurple pic.twitter.com/5LQqI37OEj — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) August 11, 2019

There are no reports of injuries and Calgary EMS says no one was treated at the scene.

Charges are pending against the two suspects.