Stolen vehicle causes major crash in southeast Calgary
This Lincoln Navigator, confirmed by police to be stolen, caused a serious crash on Sunday afternoon.
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 3:40PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 5:05PM MDT
Police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that took place in an intersection in the southeast quadrant of the city on Sunday afternoon.
Officials were called to the incident, at 52 Street and 17 Avenue S.E., at about 2:30 p.m.
Police say a stolen black Lincoln Navigator caused the crash.
Witnesses tell CTV News the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed before the collision that involved four other vehicles.
One of the drivers of the affected vehicles even helped police in apprehending one of the male suspects.
Another man inside the SUV was also arrested.
According to Calgary Transit, the incident affected some routes in the area.
There are no reports of injuries and Calgary EMS says no one was treated at the scene.
Charges are pending against the two suspects.