Stolen vehicle used in smash-and-grab at Kensington Wine Market

Calgary police are investigating a smash-and-grab at Kensington Wine Market.

Police said offenders used a stolen vehicle to break the front entrance of the business, located in the 1200 block of Kensington Road N.W., at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

More than $10,000 worth of damaged was caused when the black Dodge Ram pickup truck plowed into the store, according to investigators.

Kensington Wine Market owner Andrew Ferguson said the thieves stole five bottles of scotch worth less than $500.

"I hate to say I'm not surprised, I know there's been increasing crime over the last five years, but it kind of hits you personally," said Ferguson.

“I know my staff, they were expecting to come to work today and do what they do every day, and instead, I don’t know when we’re going to be able to reopen because we don’t have a usable entrance to our premise.”

Surveillance footage from the store has been handed over to police as part of their investigation and staff are cleaning and repairing what they can.

