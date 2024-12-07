Storybook Theatre extends holiday run of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ into 2025

If you weren’t able to get a ticket to Storybook Theatre’s holiday production of Beauty and the Beast, the theatre offered renewed hope Saturday.

They announced that the run of the beloved Disney musical has been extended into 2025.

Seven additional performances were added on Dec. 22, Dec. 30, Jan. 2, Jan. 3, two on Jan. 4 and one more on Jan. 5.

Adapted from a 1991 Disney animated film, Beauty and the Beast opened on Broadway in 1994 and has been running around the world ever since.

Based on a fairy tale by Madame Leprince de Beaumont, it tells the story of the love affair between Belle and Gaston.

Storybook artistic director J.P. Thibodeau said in his directors’ statement on the company website that the show nicely fits the theatre’s theme for the 2024-25 season.

“As we explore the themes of Beauty and the Beast, it becomes clear how this musical fits perfectly within our season’s focus on belonging,” Thibodeau wrote.

“At its core, the story is about love, acceptance, and transformation—reminding us that everyone deserves a place where they belong.

“This message resonates deeply in today’s world,” he added, “and it’s a theme that we hope connects with audiences of all ages.”

Storybook will be extra busy during the holidays as it is also presenting a one-person production of A Christmas Carol, starring award-winning Calgary actress Natascha Girgis, who plays over 35 roles.

For more information about Storybook Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast, go here.