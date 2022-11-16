Student mental health challenges in Alberta partly created by masking: LaGrange
The Alberta government will be boosting funding for mental health challenges, which Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says were partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic's mask mandate.
Speaking from a school in northwest Calgary, LaGrange said the Smith government recognized the issues facing students, teachers and parents and would be improving funding for an initiative announced in the most recent budget.
"In Budget 2022 and in response to the child and youth well-being action plan, we committed to allocating $110 million toward comprehensive supports to learning disruptions on the K to 12 school system," she said, adding that that funding included up to $10 million per year for the next two years for new mental health supports.
LaGrange says that money is now doubled – $40 million over the next two years.
"We will now be able to support up to 60 mental health pilot projects in K to 12 schools across this province," she said.
"The projects will take a collaborative and innovative approach to improving student mental health through counselling, social and emotional learning, student assessment, family and parent-orientated supports and training for school staff."
Nicholas Milliken, Alberta's minister of addictions and mental health, says the investment is part of the Smith government's "larger plan" to address the issues facing students.
"They are just the latest initiative aimed at giving youth the tools they need to thrive," he said. "These actions reflect our commitment to helping children and youth."
MASK MANDATE HARMFUL, MINISTER SAYS
While school closures over the pandemic had an impact on the health and mental wellness of students, LaGrange says that wasn't the only cause.
"While many of the mental health challenges that we're addressing today not only came from the learning disruption but I also hear from parents and teachers and children themselves that it was the masking that contributed to those challenges," she said.
"Some have had issues with breathing properly, learning properly so, of course, the very reason we are here today is to address the mental health and wellness of our students and very much ensure they are able to learn in-person as much as possible."
LaGrange says she looks forward to working with Alberta's new chief medical officer of health, who was named earlier this week, but does not see the province moving toward another mask mandate.
"We have been very clear that we do not anticipate going to a masking mandate. That being said, if people feel comfortable – whether it is staff or students or parents – wearing masks, they can make that decision for themselves," she said.
She says schools throughout the province were instructed on what they can do to prevent outbreaks in schools.
"They are doing what they can in terms of handwashing, increased sanitization of contact areas. The biggest thing they can do is encourage students and staff, when they are sick, to stay home."
The Calgary Catholic School Division has so far moved two classes online, CTV News has learned, and the Calgary Board of Education says it is considering a similar move.
That board says whole grades could be impacted, all in response to staffing shortages brought on by sickness. Many classrooms are experiencing high numbers of student absences.
The strain on schools come at the same time as children's hospitals in the province report massive lineups and wait times caused by respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV and COVID.
ALBERTA CONTINUES TO WATCH
Despite no additional changes coming from the Smith government, LaGrange says she will "continue to monitor" the situation facing schools.
"Of course we'll take guidance from the new chief medical officer of health and beyond that, we will continue to ensure our schools and our staff members are protected through whatever possibilities there are out there."
(With files from Bill Macfarlane)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Edmonton
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
-
NHL deploys new cloud-based app to track greenhouse emissions of its arenas
The same technology that NHL players and coaches use on the bench to track real-time metrics during games is now being applied to track their arena's greenhouse gas emissions.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Province responds to surge in B.C. pediatric hospital admissions
A new system has been activated in British Columbia in response to a surge in admissions at pediatric hospitals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. health officials say no need for 'heavy hand' of mask mandate
The best protection against three viruses raising concerns in British Columbia is vaccinations, according to the province’s health officials who confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate.
-
Postponed surgeries, 12-hour waits, 60% more inpatients in B.C. pediatric wards amid viral surges
British Columbia’s two busiest pediatric hospitals are buckling under the strain of sick kids seeking urgent medical attention, mostly due to respiratory viruses.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
-
Advocates warn N.B. is breaking fragile social contract by reforming French immersion
The language debate has been rekindled in Canada's only officially bilingual province, as the New Brunswick government looks to reform French immersion in schools.
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
Vancouver Island
-
Unique fish found only on Vancouver Island under threat, conservationists say
Tucked away on a small parcel of land on Vancouver Island is a creature you will only find in the Comox Valley.
-
Thieves make off with large sum of cash after break-in at Chemainus gas station
Mounties are working to identify two men after a large sum of cash was reportedly stolen during a break-in at a gas station in Chemainus, B.C.
-
'The soul of Canada': First woman to walk solo across country reflects on five-year journey
When Melanie Vogel moved from Germany to Canada it was love at first sight.
Toronto
-
Ontario gives itself authority to appoint regional chairs, gives mayors more power
The Ontario government is giving itself the power to appoint regional heads of council for certain municipalities, while also legislating an additional “tool” to help get housing built.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
What happens now that Ontario education workers have given strike notice?
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming strike in Ontario.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths rise by 54, hospitalizations and cases up
The latest COVID-19 data show that an additional 54 people have died in Quebec, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 17,166 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Ex-PQ leader and sex offender Andre Boisclair refused therapy in jail, denied parole
Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been denied his first chance at parole after serving one-sixth of his sentence for sex crimes.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Over 30 collisions in Waterloo region after first major snowfall
The first real snowfall of the season made for a messy drive Wednesday morning across Waterloo region.
Saskatoon
-
'It's starting earlier this year': Saskatoon non-profits running short of winter clothing items
A variety of non-profit community organizations are in need of clothing donations to keep people safe and warm this winter.
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon gears up for Santa Claus Parade
The 31st annual Santa Claus Parade is planned for Nov. 27 in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Police charge two Sudburians with stunt driving on Hwy. 69
An 18-year-old driver from Sudbury is in hot water after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop this week on Highway 69.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
-
Manitoba's Halfway Tree still standing, arborist work completed this week
An arborist working on the century-old iconic Halfway Tree along the Trans-Canada is asking Manitobans not to panic – the tree is not coming down, just getting a face-lift.
Regina
-
Six of the best things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
-
5.4 million unstamped cigarettes and shisha tobacco seized near Indian Head: RCMP
Two Ontario men are facing charges after approximately 5.4 million unstamped cigarettes and 1,356 kilograms of shisha tobacco were seized during a traffic stop on Highway 1 east of Indian Head Sask., RCMP said in a news release.
-
'A big moment': Regina high school athlete commits to Division I basketball team
A Grade 12 student in Regina is making strides in the world of basketball.