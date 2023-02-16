Study from U of C suggests 'unscientific claims' are being made by baby formula producers
An international study, which includes support from the University of Calgary, suggests baby formula companies are "highly likely" to make unscientific claims about their products.
The research, published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday, looked at the lack of scientific evidence to back up the claims made on the labels of baby formula products.
The Canadian segment of the research was conducted by Dr. Meredith Brockway, internationally-certified lactation consultant and assistant professor with the University of Calgary's Faculty of Nursing.
Brockway says while formula provides "adequate" nutrition for babies, it lacks numerous other components that are present in human milk that positively impact infant growth and development.
"We challenge the unscientific claims that formula companies are making regarding their additives," she said in a release.
"In the 757 infant formula products identified, 608 linked to an average of two claims (ranging from one in Australia to four in the U.S.) and 31 types of claims across all products."
Of those claims, Brockway says scientific evidence was absent in 74 per cent of them.
When companies did provide data, more than half cited clinical trials, but just 14 per cent of those were registered and 90 per cent "contained a high risk of bias."
"This means that the evidence used to support these claims is really of quite low quality," Brockway said.
Brockway is advising parents to be aware when an infant formula product states it has additives to improve certain aspects of infant health, saying it's "highly likely" this is not supported by high quality scientific evidence and not worth the added cost.
She adds the claims can also overstate the perceived benefits of formula over breastfeeding and possibly undermine the practice among Canadian mothers.
In this July 19, 2011, file photo, Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
While the research is based on observational findings and is limited, Brockway says any claims made on baby formula labels can be considered "controversial."
"We are hoping our results – which support revised regulatory frameworks for breast milk substitutes to better protect consumers – will generate lots of important discussion about the continued unethical marketing by formula companies."
