CALGARY -- While the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many of the other issues facing Albertans this year, has taken a serious toll on the mental health of many people, the province's suicide rate is lower than in previous years, CTV News has learned.

The data, obtained from Alberta Justice, indicates the number of people who died of suicide in 2020 is 490, about 100 less that the number recorded in 2019 (601).

Officials say the data for both 2019 and 2020 is subject to change as medical investigations on the deaths from those years are being finalized, but the totals for this year are still well below the average.

The highest number of suicides in Alberta was recorded in 2015 (668), a year after the economic downturn first started.

Jason Kenney, during a Facebook live update Wednesday, said the drop in suicide in 2020 is 19 per cent lower than the five-year average.

"We've been tracking suicides since then and they continue to be below the average of the last several years," he said. "Basically suicides are down. I know that, to many, that's not intuitive – it seems contrary."

That's not to say people haven't taken their own lives as result of the pandemic, Kenney said, as he added many continue to struggle with their own mental health challenges.

"Perhaps all of the pent-up anxiety will manifest itself in an increase in that rate next year but so far, thankfully, that's not been the case."

FUNDING TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH OF ALBERTANS

While the statistics have not reflected the tragic outcome of mental health struggles this year, the Alberta government is still doing all it can to help those in need.

Much of the support comes from its $53 million COVID Mental Health and Addiction Action Plan, which was launched after experts identified the mental health challenge faced by many Albertans.

"This included the expansion of phone and online supports, including the Addiction Helpline, the Mental Health Helpline, Kids Help Phone, Crisis Text Line Alberta and Alberta 211," said Blaise Boehmer, press secretary for Alberta Justice and Solicitior General Kaycee Madu in an email to CTV News.

"In addition, this funding supported $25 million for a community grant program to enhance local mental health and addiction recovery across the province."

ALBERTA STILL LEADS COUNTRY IN STRESS

A report, released earlier this week, found Albertans were suffering the most stress among all Canadians.

Morneau Shepell's Mental Health Index found the numbers dropped by 11.1 points from the initial, pre-pandemic benchmark of 75.

Officials with Calgary's Distress Centre say they are still fielding a huge amount of calls connected to pandemic stress.

Diane Jones Konihowski told CTV News this week that Calgarians are struggling with a number of issues – anxiety, depression, isolation and loneliness.

Meanwhile, the federal government took further steps to help those suffering from mental health crises. In the House of Commons Friday, MPs unanimously approved a motion to create a 988 hotline to help those contemplating suicide.

By calling the number anywhere in Canada, people can be connected to resources they need to help them get through their challenges as well as medical assistance.

The campaign to establish the hotline was inspired by a change.org petition created by 19-year-old Madi Muggridge, who struggled with suicidal thoughts when she was 13 years old and found it difficult to seek help.

Number of suicides in Alberta since 2015 (Source: Alberta Justice)

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* 2020* Jan 66 49 61 47 43 48 Feb 32 54 46 53 49 47 Mar 64 42 58 54 68 44 Apr 61 57 52 55 58 39 May 51 42 57 49 52 51 Jun 58 49 51 61 34 39 Jul 68 60 47 50 46 51 Aug 43 46 62 46 46 68 Sep 62 62 56 54 40 35 Oct 59 54 53 46 59 44 Nov 55 47 41 59 55 24 Dec 47 47 63 56 51 Total 668 609 647 630 601 490

(With files from Kevin Fleming)