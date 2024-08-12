Sun and cloud in Calgary with potential thunderstorms

Calgary saw sun and cloud to start the day on Monday, with popup thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

This risk begins in the mountain parks early Monday afternoon and spreads further east to the southeastern corner of the province by late this afternoon.

The area with the greatest risk of severe weather includes Highway 2 south of Calgary to the Montana border, spreading east along the Trans-Canada Highway to Medicine Hat.

These storms could bring wind gusts close to 90 km/h, along with two to three centimetres of hail.

Calgary will see close to seasonal temperatures with warmer weather further south and east of the city as daytime highs approach 30 C.