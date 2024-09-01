Sunday bear attack in Rocky View County leaves one person hospitalized

One person is in serious condition following a bear attack Sunday morning in a remote part of Rocky View County.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that paramedics transported one patient to Foothills Medical Centre after receiving reports of a bear attack at 10:20 a.m., a little northeast of the intersection of Township Road 275 and Rural Route 35.

RCMP, and Alberta Fish and Wildlife were on scene as well.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.