Sunday storm causes flash flooding in N.W. Calgary neighbourhood

Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.

The 100 block of Bermuda Drive, in Beddington Heights, was one of the affected areas, with a small car getting caught in the middle of the road.

Some residents in the area said the water rose quickly, flooding some basements.

Parts of the 100 block of Bermuda Drive, in Beddington Heights, experienced flash flooding on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (CTV News)

“Weather can be absolutely astounding,” Krys Livermore, who lives in the area, told CTV News. “Just seeing what can happen in such a short period of time is always just awe-inspiring I suppose.”

After the bulk of the flooding, a pool of water could be seen covering the width of the road, with water still spilling over the curb onto the sidewalk in some parts.

Another resident, Brett, said it was one of the worst storms he’s seen in the area.

“It was like up to your belly button, close to like your hips,” he said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada reported an average of 10.3 millimetres of rainfall throughout Calgary on Sunday.