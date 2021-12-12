Sunny start to Monday followed by snow, then cold
Fairly clear conditions across central and southern Alberta Sunday night will lead to a sunny Monday morning.
Cloud cover builds through the afternoon as a system tracks over the mountains from B.C. later in the day. This brings a chance of flurries into west central Alberta and transitions to light snow later in the evening.
General snowfall across southern and central Alberta could reach 2-5 cm, with lesser amounts for southeastern Alberta.
Temperatures also plummet Tuesday with daytime highs remaining in the minus double digits and overnight lows dropping to near -20 C or colder.
Here’s the five day:
Monday:
- Sunny morning, chance of flurries late afternoon
- Daytime high: -3 C, wind chill -7
- Overnight: Light snow, -15 C, wind chill -22
Tuesday:
- Sun and cloud, chance of afternoon flurries
- Daytime high: -13 C
- Overnight: Clearing, -20 C
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny in the morning, sun and cloud in the afternoon
- Daytime high: -14 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, -18 C
Thursday:
- Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon flurries
- Daytime high: -11 C
- Overnight: Chance of flurries ending overnight, clearing after that, -22 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny, becoming cloudy later in the day
- Daytime high: -8
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -10 C
