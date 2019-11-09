CALGARY – People in Alberta's two largest cities are getting together Saturday for an event aimed at supporting both Canada's armed forces members and those who put their lives on the line to help others.

The third annual Rucksack March for Remembrance is hosted by Wounded Warriors Canada, a group that works to help soldiers, officers, firefighters and paramedics affected by injury, illness and suicide.

The walk brings together people from every aspect of life for an event that raises awareness and funds for the group to continue their work.

Calgary's event will be taking place at the Field of Crosses on Memorial Drive while Edmonton's walk will be along the city's river valley.

Organizers hope to raise $10,000 between the two events.

More information about Wounded Warriors of Canada and their work can be found online.