Surge team up with Calgary poet laureate Wakefield Brewster to create First Dance

Wakefield Brewster, Calgary's poet laureate, wrote the words for First Dance, a new video about the city's newest sports franchise, the Calgary Surge (Photo: Twitter@CalgarySurge/Jason_Ribeiro) Wakefield Brewster, Calgary's poet laureate, wrote the words for First Dance, a new video about the city's newest sports franchise, the Calgary Surge (Photo: Twitter@CalgarySurge/Jason_Ribeiro)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina