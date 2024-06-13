'Surreal': Jason McCoy goes into Canadian Country Hall of Fame

“I didn’t really understand the word surreal until this happened,” says Jason McCoy in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame area of Studio Bell.

McCoy is in Calgary this week to unveil the plaque marking his place among hall inductees.

It’s a full circle moment for him, “sitting here right beside Ronnie Prophet’s guitars and watching him as a kid growing up.”

McCoy found success as a solo country artist in the 1990s and early 2000s but also joined forces with Chad Brownlee and Chris Byrne in the country rock group The Road Hammers.

He’s had several top 10 Canadian country hits both solo and with The Road Hammers.

“If you can tap into something that’s a collective emotion among us I think that’s probably the number one thing that really would stand the test of time,” said McCoy.