A woman who allegedly pushed another woman from a CTrain platform into the path of an oncoming train last week was in court on Tuesday and there are concerns about her mental health.

Stephanie Favel is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation. She appeared briefly in court on Tuesday via CCTV.

The 35-year-old is expected to appear before a judge in person on Wednesday. Her lawyer has said there are questions about her mental health and she will need to be seen by a doctor.

Last Thursday, Rozalia Meichl, 64, suffered serious injuries after she was pushed onto the tracks at the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station.

Meichl remains in intensive care and her family says she will never walk again and will need permanent medical supervision when she is released.

Police say Meichl was the victim of an unprovoked, random attack.