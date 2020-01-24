CALGARY -- Turner Valley RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify an individual who is believed to have taken exhaust components from two different vehicles early last Friday morning.

Investigators say someone made their way into an industrial park in the early morning hours of Jan. 17 and cut the catalytic converters out of two vehicles.

Police say the theft was caught on camera and have released two photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Turner Valley RCMP at (403)933-4262 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.