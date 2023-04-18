Suspect in custody after car taken on joyride through Morley school
Cochrane RCMP have arrested one person after a sedan was driven into a school on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation last week.
Mounties say the blue Hyundai Elantra was driven through the east-side entrance of the Morley Community School just before 7 a.m. on April 12.
Security footage shows the vehicle travelling down several hallways in the school, causing extensive damage.
The vehicle has since been located and seized by police, and one person taken into custody.
The identity of the suspect won't be released until charges are officially laid against him, RCMP said.
Mounties estimate the total damage caused by the stunt will be in excess of $150,000.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-851-8000 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
'Time to move on,' minister says, as Senate debates passing Bill C-11 without further changes
Senators returned to the upper chamber on Tuesday and quickly began debating a motion that would see the Senate accept Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, without insisting on further changes -- as the minister responsible tells them, 'it's time to move on.'
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
With a fraction of promised 2 billion trees planted, minister says pledge 'a marathon... not a sprint'
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is kicking off the 2023 tree-planting season with an announcement that the federal government and B.C. have reached an agreement to plant more than 37 million trees in the province in the next two years, but the government remains far from reaching its goal of two billion trees in this decade.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
Driver going 118 km/h in 60 km/h zone had 2 children in the vehicle: police
A driver going double the speed limit with two young children in the vehicle is one of more than 1,500 people nabbed during a recent traffic blitz, Edmonton police say.
Vancouver
-
Shooting near college, courthouse sends 1 man to hospital, 2 arrested: New Westminster police
A shooting in downtown New Westminster Tuesday around noon resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two people being taken into police custody.
-
Police seek assistance in locating missing Mission teen
The Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, April 16.
-
Blood drive in memory of woman who died of breast cancer held in 3 Canadian cities Tuesday
A blood drive is being held across Canada Tuesday in memory of Nicole Steffan, a woman who lost her life to breast cancer in January.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian navy issues warning ahead of exercises near Victoria
The Canadian military is warning Greater Victoria residents ahead of planned maritime security exercises starting this week.
-
'Not going to give up': Jewelry store vows to stay open after violent robbery in Victoria
The owner of a century-old jewelry store in Victoria says staff have no plans to close up shop after a dramatic armed robbery over the weekend.
-
New University of Victoria graduate program seeks to create climate leaders
A graduate training program that will prepare the next generation of climate leaders has been launched by the University of Victoria.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | New Ontario Place renderings just dropped. Here's a look at the plans
The province is showing off its new renderings of the public spaces at the future site of Ontario Place. Here's a sneak peek.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Ottawa Valley residents prepare for flooding
Residents along the Ottawa River in Renfrew County are preparing for what experts are expecting to be major flooding.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Kitchener
-
How to file your taxes if CRA strikes: Advice from an expert
With just two weeks to go until the tax deadline, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to walk off the job if a deal with the government isn’t reached by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Real deal or sneaky swap? Ontario researchers working on tool to test maple syrup purity
How do you know if your maple syrup is pure? Ontario researchers are working on a tool to identify sugary swaps.
-
Police investigating threats found in Cambridge high school bathroom
Waterloo regional police say they’re investigating more threats found inside a washroom at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
-
Saskatoon fire knocks out power in some neighbourhoods
A power pole fire knocked out electricity in some Saskatoon neighbourhoods on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
Winnipeg
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
Group crossing border called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says
Nine people were detained and one was missing after trying to walk across the Canada-United States border in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Minnesota sheriff says.
-
Winnipeggers 'ghosted' after buying fraudulent tickets to Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties: police
The Winnipeg police are warning the public about fraudulent tickets being sold to the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Leaked SHA memo 'muzzling' doctors and nurses trying to speak up, official Opposition claims
A leaked confidential memo issued to provincial health care workers is silencing voices in the system, the official Opposition claims.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.