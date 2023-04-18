Suspect in custody after car taken on joyride through Morley school

A blue Hyundai Elantra was driven through the east-side entrance of the Morley Community School on April 12, 2023. (RCMP handouts) A blue Hyundai Elantra was driven through the east-side entrance of the Morley Community School on April 12, 2023. (RCMP handouts)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina