Suspect in Feb. police shooting had a replica gun that could have caused serious injury: ASIRT

The officer who opened fire on a man in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood in February was justified in doing so because he shot at them with a "powerful" imitation handgun, an incident report says.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team released the results of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Highwood on Feb. 8.

Police were called to the scene after being notified by a member of the public that a truck had crashed into their home.

When police arrived, they found the driver still sitting inside the cab of the truck.

As they approached, the individual produced an object that appeared to be a gun, causing the officers to react, firing at him twice.

The suspect was seriously injured in the confrontation, was arrested and taken to hospital.

ASIRT says a weapon was found on the floor inside the vehicle.

"This weapon was analysed and determined to be an imitation of a Sig Sauer P226 handgun," the report read. "It was filled with plastic BBs. Testing showed that the velocity it fired at was capable of causing serious bodily injury.

"When used in an offence, as the (suspect) did when he pointed it at the officers, the Criminal Code classifies this weapon as a firearm."

(Supplied/ASIRT)

Following the incident, police determined that the suspect was suffering from a mental health crisis and indicated that he wanted to be killed during a confrontation with police.

When he raised the imitation gun, he fired at officers three times.

"The (suspect) was remorseful and said he did not want to hurt anyone," ASIRT said.

The agency says the officer wasn't able to stop and consider the type of gun the suspect was wielding and his reaction to the situation was "a justifiable use of force."