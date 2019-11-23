CALGARY – Calgary police are searching for a man in connection with an early morning carjacking.

Officers were called to the gas station at the Crowfoot Safeway, on 99 Crowfoot Cres. N.W., at about 7:15 a.m. after a victim reported his car had been stolen.

When they arrived, the man told police an unknown man had approached him while he was filling up and threatened him with a screwdriver, demanding his vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspect took off in the car.

Police say the victim was not hurt during the confrontation.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect, described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, 5'10" (178 cm) tall with blonde hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and black jacket at the time of the incident.

The victim's vehicle is a 2001 model dark blue Toyota Echo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.