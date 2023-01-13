Suspect sought in locker thefts at Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Calgary police remind fitness facility users to lock up their belongings or, better yet, consider leaving valuables at home following several reported thefts at one public pool. Calgary police remind fitness facility users to lock up their belongings or, better yet, consider leaving valuables at home following several reported thefts at one public pool.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud

Donald Trump's company was fined US$1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks -- a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina