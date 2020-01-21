CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are looking to identify a man they say used a stolen bank card at a local cannabis shop last week.

Officials say a wallet was taken from a parked car on Channelside Way sometime during the evening of Jan. 14.

Just over a day later, police say a bank card belonging to the victim was used as the Canna Cabana store, located on Mackenzie Way.

The suspect, caught on the store's security camera, is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 25 years old

Wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood

If you have any information regarding this crime or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.