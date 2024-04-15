Suspect who attacked woman at Sue Higgins Park charged

Police say a man connected to a violent fight at a southeast Calgary dog park has turned himself in to authorities.

Zsolt Baktay, 62, turned himself in on April 13.

According to officials, Baktay was involved in a fight with a woman in Sue Higgins Park on Wednesday.

Police say the woman's dog was attacked by Baktay's dog, which sparked an argument between the two owners.

The victim began recording the incident with her cellphone, but police say Baktay knocked the phone out of her hand, pushed her to the ground and assaulted her.

The woman suffered minor injuries and reported the incident the following day.

Baktay is charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm and intimidation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips