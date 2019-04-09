Two people have been arrested in connection with an early evening shooting in a northeast neighbourhood that left one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews were called to the 6700 block of 43 Avenue Northeast, in the community of Temple, shortly after 6:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting inside a residence..

According to EMS, an injured man, age not confirmed, was located in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The patient was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition.

A suspect vehicle matching witness descriptions following the shooting was spotted by a CPS patrol member along 52 Street Southeast in the Foothills Industrial Park. The vehicle was stopped and a man and an underaged girl were arrested. A long rifle was found in the vehicle.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., police confirmed the victim's condition had improved and his injuries were no longer considered to be life threatening. Investigators have not had an opportunity to interview the victim and a motive has not been confirmed. No charges have been laid in connection with the shooting.