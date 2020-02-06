CALGARY -- Two men face assault charges in connection with Monday afternoon's stabbing along the northwest CTrain line.

Emergency crews were called to the Brentwood LRT station shortly before 4 p.m. to assist a man suffering from stab wounds. The man, who is in his 50s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Surveillance footage confirmed the stabbing occurred at the Dalhousie LRT station. Investigators believe the assault was targeted and followed a dispute between the victim and two men.

The two suspects —53-year-old Calvin Eugene Goertzen and 40-year-old Hartland Zackery Holloway — were arrested within 30 minutes of the attack. One of the men was apprehended at a nearby strip mall while the other was captured on board a Calgary Transit bus.

"We are extremely grateful to our partners at Calgary Transit for their assistance with this investigation," said CPS Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott in a statement. "Through the use of their CCTV, our officers were able to quickly identify, locate and arrest the men responsible for this assault."

Goertzen has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Failing to comply with release conditions

Breach of a probation order

Holloway has been charged with assault.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on March 16.



