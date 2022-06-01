Sutter happy with Flames progress this season

After having a few days to reflect on this past season, Flames coach Darryl Sutter met with the media Wednesday before heading back home to the farm in Viking, Alberta to cut hay.

As an organization, the Flames' goal was to get back into the playoffs this season and they accomplished that, finishing first in the Pacific division.

Sutter said there was definitely some progress.

"Bottom line is there's no long term goals ever reached unless you can achieve short term goals," Sutter said.

"That was something as an organization that had to be for sure reset. So we made progress in that, so it`s taking that and seeing how we can improve on that."

PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE

The Flames played 12 playoff games this spring, taking out the Dallas Stars in seven games before being eliminated in five games by the Edmonton Oilers.

Sutter said that playoff experience is really going to help the young players on the team moving forward.

"Well it was a good experience for them," the veteran head coach said.

"It`s good that it hurts at the end because then they understand it better right?"

Jakob Markstrom and Mike Smith after Game 5 overtime victory by Oilers

Even though the Flames made some strides this season, Sutter said there`s still a lot of work to do if they want to take the next step and that`s why this summer will be so important.

Sutter wants his team to be an even better trained group to start next season.

"I think that was a huge step for us last summer and through the season but I think that in the end, as much as our team improved I think we had players that have to take another step in that in order to become better players."

TURN UP THE HEAT

Between work on the farm, Sutter will keep an eye on what`s happening with the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

The Heat have advanced to the Western Conference finals where they`ll face the Chicago Wolves in a seven game series.

It will be a great experience for the young prospects and Sutter is hoping some will push for jobs with the big club next season.

"In order for your team to get better because of salary cap and because of development and because of schedule you need one or two or three guys to push to make teams."

Sutter said he has a pretty good idea who those players are that will make a push next season. The Heat open up the Western Conference final against Chicago on Friday night in the windy city.