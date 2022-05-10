Sweet! Foothills Creamery teams up with Calgary Flames to create playoff ice cream

A Calgary company is celebrating the Flames' playoff run with the introduction of a new ice cream flavour in the team's honour.

Foothills Creamery is selling a new frozen treat inspired by the company's Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve, which has been sold at the Scotiabank Saddledome for decades.

"The Cinnamalt Swirl is a staple at the Scotiabank Saddledome with fans of all ages lining up every event,” said Ziad Mehio, VP of food services with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, in a news release.

The new flavour is a hard ice cream version of the game-day delicacy, and is called C of Red Cinnamalt Swirl.

The sweet treat can be found in the freezer section of Calgary Co-op grocery stores.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Calgary Flames to make the perfect pairing of hockey and ice cream accessible to Calgarians in their homes," said Foothills Creamery CEO Bill McKenzie.

Foothills Creamery has been in business since 1969 and making ice cream for nearly 40 of those years.

Currently, the company has more than 80 flavours of ice cream, sorbet, sherbet and soft serve at 500+ independent ice cream shops throughout Western Canada. In addition, eight ice cream flavours are also available in 1.4L containers at grocery retailers across Western Canada.