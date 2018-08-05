A Syrian man and his family who escaped violence in his homeland two years ago has been able to put down some roots in Canada and now hopes his hard labour will be rewarded.

Mohamed El Daher says he is proud of his farm that he has poured so much work into.

“When I work here, I feel happy. My children are around me and my wife behind me every day. Many people told me this is a hard job but for me, it’s easy.”

El Daher came to Canada on June 1, 2016 and immediately wanted to put his farming skills that served him so well back home to work for his family in Canada.

In the short time he’s been here, he’s grown his operation from a backyard plot to a modest piece of land northwest of Delacour.

El Daher has an arrangement with the landowner that allows him to cultivate the land and work towards his dream of becoming a self-sufficient farmer.

Sam Nammoura, a community advocate says that El Daher’s crops are almost ready to be harvested, so it’s a crucial time to show how well they can support themselves.

“This is a tough business, farming. They are still willing to do it because they want to be positive, active members of society.”

As well as a tenacious spirit, El Daher also has a giving heart. This year, he donated the entire proceeds of his backyard garden, about 300 pounds of food, to Calgary Food Bank.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)