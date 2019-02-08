Officials with the Horizon School Division No. 67 are working with police to trace the source of several bomb threats that targeted a number of schools in the district.

According to a letter sent home to parents, two schools were the focus of bomb threats that were delivered by anonymous voice mail messages on Friday morning.

RCMP were immediately notified and D.A. Ferguson and W.R. Meyers schools were evacuated as a result. The order also included Taber Mennonite School students who were present at W.R. Meyers at the time.

School administrators say police searched both of the schools and determined there was no threat at either institution.

Students were able to return to the school later in the morning.

At about 2:00 p.m. the school division said it received a third anonymous threat.

That threat was also determined to be unfounded after police searched the premises.

No evacuations were necessary at Central School because the students there had already been dismissed for the weekend.

Additionally, the Walmart store in Taber also recieved two bomb threats and had to evacuate the building twice.

Walmart Canada says its working with local police to help figure out who is responsible for the scares.

Taber RCMP have not commented on any of the incidents.

The Horizon School Division says counselors and staff will be available at the schools to render aid wherever necessary.

Anyone who feels their child needs extra help over the weekend is advised to call the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.