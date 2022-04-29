Tamara Lich receives Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms' freedom award

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich appears in court Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, as seen in this courtroom sketch by illustrator Greg Banning. 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich appears in court Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, as seen in this courtroom sketch by illustrator Greg Banning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina