Taste of Bragg Creek postponed to 2021
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 3:18PM MDT
CALGARY -- Bragg Creek's annual local culinary event, Taste of Bragg Creek, has been postponed until 2021 due to uncertainty created by COVID-19.
The Taste of Bragg Creek committee announced Monday that this year's event would not go on, citing difficulty to plan for a public gathering.
"We just can't rely on the changing rules regarding COVID-19 and public gatherings quite yet," the committee said in an email.
Event organizers initially postponed the event in March, pushing the April 3 date to September 25.
Taste of Bragg Creek was launched in 2013 to showcase the town's many local restaurateurs and merchants.
Next year's Taste of Bragg Creek will be held on April 16th.