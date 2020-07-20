CALGARY -- Bragg Creek's annual local culinary event, Taste of Bragg Creek, has been postponed until 2021 due to uncertainty created by COVID-19.

The Taste of Bragg Creek committee announced Monday that this year's event would not go on, citing difficulty to plan for a public gathering.

"We just can't rely on the changing rules regarding COVID-19 and public gatherings quite yet," the committee said in an email.

Event organizers initially postponed the event in March, pushing the April 3 date to September 25.

BREAKING - TOBC POSTPONED due to COVID19 #BraggCreek is sill OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Please continue to support our local shops and restaurants! pic.twitter.com/dlM58gG2HG — Taste of Bragg Creek (@TasteofBragg) March 12, 2020

Taste of Bragg Creek was launched in 2013 to showcase the town's many local restaurateurs and merchants.

Next year's Taste of Bragg Creek will be held on April 16th.