Tatertots rejoice: Calgarian McRae takes home first 2 Junos in Saturday night industry ceremony
Calgary pop superstar Tate McRae has had a great Juno Awards even before Sunday night’s nationally-televised ceremony.
McRae won a pair of Junos at Saturday's industry ceremony, when her smash hit "Greedy" picked up Single of the Year and she also won for Artist of the Year.
McCrae, who attended Western Canada High School, is also nominated for TikTok Fan Choice, which will be presented Sunday night.
She’s performing in Calgary July 5 as part of the Cowboys Music Festival.
Meanwhile, Shawn Everett, who was born and raised in Bragg Creek prior to relocating to Los Angeles almost two decades ago, won for producer of the year, for his work with Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes.
While Everett was speaking to the press backstage about that, he found out that he had just won for engineer of the year as well.
“I won? That’s crazy,” Everett said backstage.
“This is a surreal moment for me. This is weird.”
Everett, who attended Springbank Community High School, is a six-time Grammy Award winner. He also has won two previous Junos.
Former Calgarian Feist, who launched her singing career singing as a child at the 1988 Winter Olympics and spent some time as a student at Bishop Carroll High School, won for adult alternative album.
The double win for McCrae was a breakthrough for her. She’s been nominated 12 times since 2021 but never won any until Saturday night.
Rapper Tobi, and alternative singer Aysanabee also won two Junos apiece Saturday night.
Last year’s big winner, Charlotte Cardin, who leads this year’s list with six nominations, won for pop album of the year.
Hanna, Alberta Canadian Music Hall of Famers Nickelback are nominated for group of the year, which will be presented Sunday at Sunday night’s ceremony.
And Sara and Teagan, who grew up in Calgary and attended Crescent Heights high school, will be presented Sunday with a special humanitarian award for their work supporting LGBTQ2S+ youth by Elliot Page.
The Junos Saturday night industry ceremony is a precursor to Sunday's televised CBC broadcast, which Nelly Furtado will host.
With files from The Canadian Press
