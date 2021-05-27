CALGARY -- More than 530,000 tax bills are now in the mail headed to residential and non-residential property owners in Calgary.

Property taxes are due Wednesday, June 30 and a late payment penalty of 3.5 per cent will be added to any unpaid portion on July 1.

Anyone who hasn't received a tax bill by the first week of June should visit the city's website at calgary.ca/propertytax or contact 311 to obtain a copy of their bill.

The property tax deadline does not apply to the more than 285,000 property owners who pay monthly through the city's Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP).

Property owners can join TIPP by visiting www.calgary.ca/TIPP to request an agreement or by calling 311.

Council approved two relief measures for the 2021 tax year to provide flexibility for property owners facing financial hardship — amending the July 1 late payment penalty of seven per cent to 3.5 per cent, and cancelling the seven per cent Oct. 1 late payment penalty.

The one per cent monthly arrears penalty on unpaid tax, has been cancelled for January, February, and March of 2022 and will resume on April 1, 2022.

The Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP) suspended its two per cent filing fee and there is no initial payment required for taxpayers who join TIPP between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

Help is also available for low-income homeowners who meet guidelines and eligibility criteria, regardless of age.

For more information visit calgary.ca/ptap.

Property owners can go to the city's website to enter the amount of their property tax and see how their property tax dollars are invested in city services that Calgarians rely on every day.