CALGARY -- There has been an increase in unpaid taxes in Calgary, new information from the city indicates.

The latest data about property taxes from the City of Calgary shows that as of Oct. 1, about 90 per cent of residential and business taxes for the year are paid and are up to date.

So far this year, about $1.1 billion has been paid to the city, but $121.8 million remains due.

City officials say the percentage of taxes paid is not far off from what it recorded last year, but the amount owing is still about twice as much as what was recorded in June 2019.

"To put the above numbers in context over the last 20 years, the total amount of property tax that has been paid by the deadline date, traditionally June 30, has been approximately 95 per cent," the city wrote in an email to CTV News. "In 2019, this equated to approximately $77 million outstanding after the June 30 payment deadline.

While taxes are still being paid consistently, the city says that does not mean taxpayers are having an easy time with their finances.

Officials say approximately 284,000 accounts have signed up for the Tax Installment Payment Plan as of Oct. 1, the highest the city has ever had enrolled.

According to the city's website, TIPP allows property owners to pay their taxes on a monthly basis rather than a lump sum payment.

Approximately 246,000 accounts are paid through lump sum payments, the city says.