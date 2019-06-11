A young woman is in hospital after she was hit by a sedan near Henry Wise Wood High School Tuesday morning.

Calgary police say a female pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of 73rd Avenue and Elbow Drive S.W., at around 9:50 a.m. Paramedics confirmed the teenager was taken to hospital with multiple serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver, a woman in her late 70s, stayed at the scene. Charges are currently being considered and the investigation is ongoing.