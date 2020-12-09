CALGARY -- TELUS Spark science centre has closed to the public following the additional restrictions and closures announced on Dec. 8 by the province.

“The decision to close at end of day today, was to allow for business operations to wind down and execute on the contingency plan in place,” said TELUS Spark marketing and business director Pamela Todd.

New provincial regulations say museums don’t have to close till Sunday Dec. 13, but TELUS Spark decided to close the center effective Dec. 9 starting at 4 p.m.

Officials say all pre-purchased tickets will be given a full refund and memberships will be extended throughout the duration of the closure starting on Dec. 10 to Jan. 10.

“Spark teams are working hard to contact all those who have purchased tickets and are members. The Spark Store will continue to offer online shopping and curb side pickup as well as delivery by Canada Post,” said Todd.

“Spark thanks all of its guests and supporters, and of course the many scientists, epidemiologists, frontline medical staff and workers for all they are doing to serve the world during this pandemic. Hope is on the horizon.”