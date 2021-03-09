CALGARY -- For the second consecutive year, campers enrolled in TELUS Spark Science Centre program will be participating virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is underway for the March 29 – April 9 Virtual Science Camps for children aged five to 12. Details regarding the July and August summer camps are expected to be released in the near future.

The live camps will have instructors host experiments, activities, lessons and discussions on a variety of topics including engineering and math, space and astronomy, sports and nutrition, and nature.

Mmore than 1,500 children participated in the 2020 virtual camps hosted by Calgary's TELUS Spark Science Centre and Edmonton's TELUS World of Science.

The cost of the spring camps ranges from $60 to $75 per camper plus tax.

For registration information visit TELUS Spark virtual camps.

TELUS Spark is not the first organization to move its 2021 summer camps online.

In February, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology announced the suspension of its traditional summer camps and the expansion of its online programs.

The University of Calgary and Mount Royal University have not announced the status of their respective 2021 summer camps.