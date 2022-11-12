Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby

A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned.

The incident took place a little before 1:30 p.m. near the Harry Rosen store and a Tim Horton's in the mall, located in Balzac, just north of Calgary.

The wall crashed down with a loud boom, sending frightened shoppers running.

One woman and her grandchild were struck by what appeared to be a temporary wall, leaving the family shaking and upset as they recovered from the shock of the incident inside a Coach store.

There was no information available about whether they were injured or not.

The baby's mother was nearby and wasn't hit, but was shaking afterward.

No Tim Hortons employees were injured in the incident.

A CrossIron Mills security guard said he had no information about the incident. Calls to CrossIron Mills administration and marketing went to voicemail.

CrossIron Mills after collapse of wall, Saturday Nov.12

RCMP officers are on scene, investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.