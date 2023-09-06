Terry Fox's iconic Van of Hope is coming to Calgary

An iconic piece of Canadian history will soon be on display at Calgary's Heritage Park.

Terry Fox's "Van of Hope," which served as his home on the road as he completed his cross-Canada Marathon of Hope in 1980 to raise money and awareness for cancer research, will be parked at Gasoline Alley.

Fox's brother Darrel and family friend Doug Award traveled in the Ford Econoline van as Fox ran 5,373 kilometres from Newfoundland to Thunder Bay, Ont., where he was forced to end his journey.

The Van of Hope comes to Calgary just a week before the annual Terry Fox Run, slated for Sept. 17.

"Terry's legacy is one of hope and hard work," said Kevin Graham, chief operations officer at Heritage Park.

"We are honoured to have this piece of Canadian history come to Gasoline Alley, especially at the same of year when millions of Canadians will be honouring Terry in annual Terry Fox Run across the country."

The van, which will be available for public viewing on Sept. 9, comes to Heritage Park after a long and storied journey.

Originally loaned to Fox by Ford Motor Company, the van was returned to a London, Ont., dealership after the Marathon of Hope ended.

Doug Alward poses in front of the van he drove during Terry Fox's during the media viewing of a Terry Fox exhibit at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Wednesday April 1, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)It was sold to two different families over the next 20 years before being given to Vancouver, B.C., resident Bill Johnston who used it as a touring vehicle for his band Removal.

The band put more than 350,000 kilometres on the vehicle over the next seven years while touring North America.

In 2005, Darrel Fox discovered the vehicle in East Vancouver and purchased it.

Ford Canada then donated the repairs and restoration.

Since then, the van has toured Canada, helping keep alive the hope Fox inspired in his run over four decades ago.

The vehicle accompanied Fox on his run the entire 143 days he was on the road, and it will be at Heritage Park for the same length of time.