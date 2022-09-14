Textbook troubles: University of Calgary students want help paying for course materials

A group of students at the University of Calgary is pushing for something to be done about the immense price they have to pay for textbooks and other required course materials.

The University of Calgary Students’ Union (SU) says 85 per cent of students polled in a 2021 survey identified the cost of textbooks as a source of financial stress and hardship.

A 2017 article from Maclean's magazine found students at the U of C were paying an average of $773 for textbooks.

That's in addition to tuition – which the SU says jumped by at least 25 per cent from 2019 – plus fees for student services, recreation and athletics.

"Students aren’t just broke, they’re at a breaking point," SU spokesperson Shaziah Jinnah Morsette said in a news release.

"Tuition, fees, books, and rent have all increased at rates well above inflation for the last three years. The current inflation crisis has compounded it even more. We need government and universities to help."

The SU is advocating for Alberta to fund Open Educational Resources (OER) to help struggling students.

"OERs are any type of teaching, learning, and research resource, from textbooks to presentations, that are free and openly available through an open copyright license like Creative Commons to allow for repurposing and sharing of OERs by others," reads a Wednesday news release from the SU.

In 2021, the SU committed $500,000 to support the development of OERs, creating up to 50 new OERs over five years.

The SU argues that while provincial funding in Ontario and British Columbia have led to millions in savings, Alberta "lags behind" in supporting OERs.

"While the Alberta 2030 initiative mentions OERs, it is unclear what action the province will take to catch up to comparator provinces like Ontario and BC," Morsette said.

"What is clear is that students cannot continue to wait for real action. That’s why we have partnered with our university library on our own OER project to support OER use and development."

The SU is calling for institutional and government support for OERs, saying it's a simple and effective way to help students save money and continue to access a post-secondary education.