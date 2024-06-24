The Amazing Race Canada was 'a no-brainer' for Dorothy and Olus Adeneye

CALGARY
    Dorothy and Olus Adeneye had only been in Canada for three years when they discovered one of the most invigorating ways to see their adopted country.

    "It was a no-brainer when we heard we could apply for the race and be part of that and travel across Canada and experience that ... and have it documented on TV," Olus said.

    The Nigerian immigrants and social media influencers are contestants on the new season of The Amazing Race Canada.

    They came into the race with their own phobias – Dorothy a fear of heights, Olus a fear of large bodies of water.

    "We can't wait for everyone to see how it all went down," Dorothy said.

    Viewers can start finding out when the new season of The Amazing Race Canada debuts July 2 on CTV.

