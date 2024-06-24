The Amazing Race Canada was 'a no-brainer' for Dorothy and Olus Adeneye
Dorothy and Olus Adeneye had only been in Canada for three years when they discovered one of the most invigorating ways to see their adopted country.
"It was a no-brainer when we heard we could apply for the race and be part of that and travel across Canada and experience that ... and have it documented on TV," Olus said.
The Nigerian immigrants and social media influencers are contestants on the new season of The Amazing Race Canada.
They came into the race with their own phobias – Dorothy a fear of heights, Olus a fear of large bodies of water.
"We can't wait for everyone to see how it all went down," Dorothy said.
Viewers can start finding out when the new season of The Amazing Race Canada debuts July 2 on CTV.
LIVE Live updates: Panthers lead 2-1 over Oilers after two periods in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, have won three straight games and are now one win away from becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since 1942.
Voters head to polls for Toronto byelection, all eyes on whether Liberals hold seat
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty in deal with U.S. that will allow him to walk free
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to walk free and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centred on the publication of a trove of classified documents.
Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
opinion Princess Anne's enduring popularity: her equestrian excellence, Canadian connections and an escaped kidnapping attempt
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
14-year-old boy facing 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Rexdale shooting investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Lifeguard and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor dies after apparent shark attack in Hawaii
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
