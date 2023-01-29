The day the beer cooler fried: Craft brewer closes due to suddenly exploding suds

A Calgary craft beer store experienced its worst case scenario Saturday night.

The Alberta Beer Exchange, which specializes in craft beer, natural wine and cocktails, announced it was closed for an indeterminate period of time because a bunch of its fresh, chilled craft beer blew up.

"Sorry folks, we had a major incident last night with our beer fridge," the store posted on its Instagram page.

"It froze and exploded nearly every beer on the shelf," they added.

"We will be closed for now," the post added. "Thank you for your patience as we figure this one out and get you some fresh beer back on the shelf."

There was no word on what happened to the wine and cocktails, or when the store might reopen.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.